Trump proposes asylum policy shift
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/02/18, 01:06 pm
President Donald Trump wants to bar people who enter the United States illegally from receiving political asylum, the latest in a string of White House policy moves to tighten control of the U.S. border with Mexico. U.S. immigration laws allow migrants to seek asylum at or between border crossings, but the president proposes limiting it to official crossing points. He also proposed erecting massive tents to accommodate the overflow of migrants from detention centers. Under current protocol, many asylum seekers are released from custody while their cases make their way through backlogged courts, a process that can take years. “We’re going to catch, we’re not going to release,” Trump said Thursday at a political rally in Columbia, Mo.
Four known caravans of migrants from Central America are making their way toward the United States through Mexico. The first and largest group has about 4,000 members and remains in southern Mexico, hundreds of miles from the U.S. border.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 11/02/2018 01:29 pm
The President is handling this appropriately. It is reasonable to expect asylum seekers to arrive on radar. Not sure how holding them until their cases are concluded will work, but it needs to be done in my opinion. We will probably need to hire more personnel to help speed their cases through.
GracedPosted: Fri, 11/02/2018 01:42 pm
I'm not sure what you mean by "expect asylum seekers to arrive on radar". I think of all the times during the Cold War that someone applied for asylum while visiting the US on official business. That wasn't exactly "on radar" if by that you mean knowing ahead of time?
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 11/02/2018 03:38 pm
Good question Graced. I meant on our radar, not the radar of the country from which they are trying to escape.
GlongPosted: Fri, 11/02/2018 04:14 pm
Graced, as you implied, people seeking asylum during the Cold War were already in the U.S. via legal means (passports, visas, etc.).