Trump promotes July Fourth military parade
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 7/03/19, 12:33 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has a major celebration planned for Independence Day in the nation’s capital Thursday, with plans to honor each of the five military branches in what he has dubbed the “Salute to America.” The festivities will include a parade through the streets of Washington, a concert, and a fireworks display of about $750,000 in donated pyrotechnics, according to the Department of the Interior.
The event has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have accused the president of politicizing the celebration. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., called it a “taxpayer-funded, partisan political rally that’s more about promoting a Trumpian cult of personality than the spirit of American independence and freedom.” But Trump has emphasized that the celebration is an homage to the armed forces, calling it the “show of a lifetime.” He tweeted “The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World.”
The Pentagon was trying to bring in a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and other warplanes for the event, and a few Abrams tanks from the Army arrived in D.C. for placement on or near the National Mall.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Comments
JANET CARLSONPosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 01:47 pm
I'm confused. It isn't appropriate to celebrate our country's independence by saluting the military who won our independence historically and keeps us independent today?
Kathleen FPosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 11:20 pm
I’m struck with the same confusion!
Allen JohnsonPosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 02:37 pm
Followers of Jesus might consider the conspicuous and boastful flaunting of massive military power as idolatrous. And followers of Jesus might consider that true "freedom" is the willingness and capacity to overcome fear and pride in order to love others (even enemies).
OldMikePosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 06:52 pm
Followers of Pelosi, Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez et al might consider anything President Trump does or proposes as “conspicuous and boastful flaunting” and “idolatrous.”
There is an idea among liberals that we Americans don’t deserve and should be ashamed of this Nation’s power and wealth. So sorry Mr. Johnson may be suffering from that ailment.
It is true that most present-day Americans have not personally done anything to earn or deserve our prosperity. But by the Grace of God, it is our heritage due to our God-inspired Founding Fathers’ wisdom. Those men proposed a governing system unlike any other: rather than have every aspect of our lives determined by our rulers, they determined to give us Freedom to make our own choices. Where to live, where and for whom to work, what we can publicly say, how we worship, how we vote. And much more.
No one is forced to live in a terrible place (convicted criminals excepted), no one is forced to stay in a poor paying job, no one is denied their freedom to or from worship. We are allowed to get educations, send our children to school, advance in our careers as our abilities increase, start our own businesses without onerous restrictions and having to pay bribes to get permits, and in general rise as high as ability and ambition take us.
Much of the rest of the world is stuck in systems that deny all of those choices—opportunities—to most ordinary people.
We stand as a beacon to show the world the advancements humans can make when they are allowed the Freedom to choose their own lives. Those among us who despise or would remove our Freedoms not only wish to deny us our prosperity. They also wish to remove an example for the rest of the world, that oppressed people can strive to remove the tyrants that keep them in servitude.
We are not perfect, far from it. In addition to those who despise our Liberty, we have some who abuse it. Yet, name another Nation where you would rather live! If you honestly think there is another place that is so much better, fairer, has more opportunity, please, let me help you pack!
And there’s my Fourth of July message for this year. Thank you very much.
GMRPosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 04:02 pm
God Himself should be flaunted for He alone gave the Biblical principles by which our free system of government was fashioned. To test this Biblical source simply read the documents and letters from the earliest settlers and founders. There you will find the foundations of this country. It is founded in the hearts and minds of men and women who chose to risk all to create the description above in "Old Mike's" heartfelt words. PLEASE, FOLKS, LEARN OR RELEARN THE HISTORICAL ROOTS OF THIS IMPERFECT, YET, YOUR CHOSEN NATION!
WORLD User 251431Posted: Wed, 07/03/2019 04:27 pm
Amen. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Thank you, sir! @“Old Mike”
Brendan BossardPosted: Wed, 07/03/2019 09:37 pm
July 4th is not a day for chest-thumping, which any military parade is. It is a day for remembering the risky signing of the Declaration of Independence by people who just wanted to live normal lives free of tyranny.
But if we must have a military parade for the Fourth of July, why not can the modern accoutrements and have several specially picked and outfitted companies do a parade? Treat it as an honor guard, with Revolution-era outfits representing the original thirteen colonies and the various types of units that served. I am sure that personnel of all branches would be thrilled to earn this privilege. It would also serve as a valuable annual teaching tool.