Trump pushes to withdraw troops from Syria

President Donald Trump announced his intention this week to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, without giving a specific timeline for the move. The president revealed his intentions after meeting with the National Security Council. “I want to bring our troops back home,” he said Tuesday during a news conference. “I want to start rebuilding our nation.” The United States currently has 2,000 troops in Syria, where they continue to fight Islamic State (ISIS) insurgency. In a news conference Wednesday, White House spokeswman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president will not announce a timeline for the withdrawal since he is weighing the decision based on winning the battle. “We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans,” she said, leaving the door open for a longer timeline than Trump's initial comments suggested. Security officials previously warned an immediate withdrawal could create a vacuum that future ISIS fighters or Iran could exploit.