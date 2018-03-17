Trump praises McCabe’s firing

President Donald Trump hailed the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Friday as “a great day for democracy.” McCabe, who worked for the FBI for more than 20 years, received repeated criticism from Trump for perceived bias against his administration, particularly in the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. McCabe stepped down from the deputy director position in January and had been on leave since then. He planned to retire Sunday. His firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions could keep him from collecting full pension benefits. An upcoming inspector general report is expected to accuse McCabe of mishandling information during the Clinton email investigation. McCabe contends the administration targeted him because of the “role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” the FBI director whom Trump dismissed last May.