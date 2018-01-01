Trump plans farm aid to ease tariff pain
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/24/18, 01:34 pm
The Department of Agriculture is expected to announce Tuesday billions of dollars in relief for American farmers affected by U.S. trade disputes with China, which retaliated against U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and other goods by taxing American pork and soybeans. The White House insists negotiating fair trade deals will benefit farmers and the rest of the U.S. economy in the long term. “In the near term, is there some relief we can look at? Well, we’ll see,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. said.
Some Republicans in Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, said President Donald Trump could help farmers best by not getting into a trade war. “America’s farmers don’t want to be paid to lose—they want to win by feeding the world,” Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said.
The plan comes as Trump speaks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City, Mo., in the heart of the nation’s farm country.
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 03:30 pm
Nasty precedent being set here, all on account of a foolish policy and enacted by a president a bit intoxicated by his executive powers. Too bad Congress doesn't have the will to shut down abuses of executive orders.
Big JimPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 04:23 pm
Yea, the executice order thing has been going on far too long with many Presidents participating. Congress has been feckless for a long time.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 10:36 pm
Congress has had its head in the sand for far, far too long. They need to go back to the textbooks to relearn what the founding fathers intended by separating governmental powers. Our democracy looks more and more like an autocracy every day. The more power Congress allows the president to take, the less voice the people have as citizens.