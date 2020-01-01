Trump pitches two-state plan for Middle East
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/28/20, 01:55 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a plan for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He announced the plan from the East Room of the White House at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces another election on March 2. “Forging peace between Israelis and Palestinians may be the most extraordinary challenge of all,” Trump said. “But I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems.”
What’s included in the deal? The plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in parts of East Jerusalem, where the United States would open an embassy. The territory under Palestinian control would more than double, connecting the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with a proposed tunnel. The plan also recognizes Israeli sovereignty over some settlements in the West Bank and much of the Jordan Valley. It calls for a four-year freeze on Israel constructing new settlements while Israeli and Palestinian officials work out a comprehensive agreement.
The plan says that to get its own state, Palestine would have to meet certain conditions, such as the rejection of groups that are connected with terrorism. The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal and called on surrounding countries to do likewise.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/28/2020 02:59 pm
The only peace Palestinians will accept is when all Jews are dead.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 01/28/2020 04:25 pm
Genesis 16 recounts the birth of Ishmael to Abraham, by Sarai’s slave, Hagar. Many consider Ishmael to be the father of the Arab peoples, including the Palestinians. Starting in verse 11, this is what God foretells about Ishmael and his descendants:
11 The angel of the Lord also said to her:
“You are now pregnant
and you will give birth to a son.
You shall name him Ishmael,[a]
for the Lord has heard of your misery.
12 He will be a wild donkey of a man;
his hand will be against everyone
and everyone’s hand against him,
and he will live in hostility
toward[b] all his brothers.”
XionPosted: Tue, 01/28/2020 05:05 pm
The Palestinian response is that this is a one state solution. I think what they mean is that anything less than all is not acceptable. I am often amazed that the psychology of the Democrats and Palestinians is essentially identical. Any compromise is viewed as defeat.