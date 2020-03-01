Trump pitches COVID-19 risk assessment

Federal officials are working on ways to rate counties by their risk of coronavirus transmission, President Donald Trump said Thursday. He told the nation’s governors in a letter that he hopes the guidelines will help them make “decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place.”

Does that mean life will go back to normal? States and municipalities will maintain the authority to set restrictions. The president said more nuanced recommendations and more testing could allow areas with lower risk to go back to normal sooner. He had said earlier that he would like the country to reopen for business as soon as Easter as to slow the economic drain of the outbreak.

