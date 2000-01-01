Trump picks Mulvaney for chief of staff

President Donald Trump said Friday that White House budget director Mick Mulvaney will be his next chief of staff. Trump tweeted Friday that Mulvaney “has done an outstanding job” in his administration and would take over next year. The president dubbed Mulvaney his “acting chief of staff,” and it is not yet clear how long he will serve. Mulvaney will replace retired Marine general John Kelly, whom Trump called a great patriot. The president announced last week that Kelly, who served in the post for more than a year, will leave at the end of the year.