Trump picks Bolton’s successor

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he was appointing State Department hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Who is Robert O’Brien? He previously worked as a lawyer in Los Angeles and has advised Republican presidential candidates, including Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ted Cruz of Texas. In his most recent position, he helped free Americans held in countries like North Korea and Turkey. Over the summer, he worked on the case of rapper A$AP Rocky, who was detained in Sweden on assault charges. The rapper escaped jail time. O’Brien will replace John Bolton, who was fired from the post last week.

