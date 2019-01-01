Trump, Pelosi agree to State of the Union date
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 1/29/19, 11:30 am
President Donald Trump on Monday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 5. “It is my great honor to accept,” Trump said in a letter to Pelosi. “We have a great story to tell and yet, great goals to achieve!”
The address was originally slated for Tuesday, but Pelosi, citing security concerns due to furloughed Department of Homeland Security employees, refused to allow a vote on a resolution authorizing the president to use the House chamber during the partial government shutdown. Trump rebuffed the concerns but eventually accepted the delay. It was the first known time that a speaker of the House had rescinded an invitation to give a State of the Union address.
The House and Senate must still pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/29/2019 02:50 pm
They probably want to see his speech first to make sure he isn't saying anything against the Dems.
The security concerns Pelosi had were probably threats against Pelosi.
news2mePosted: Tue, 01/29/2019 03:03 pm
Psalm 36
Transgression speaks to the wicked deep in his heart; there is no fear of God before his eyes.
For he flatters himself in his own eyes that his iniquity cannot be found out and hated.
The words of his mouth are trouble and deceit; he has ceased to act wisely and do good.
He plots trouble while on his bed; He sets himself in a way that is not good; he does not reject evil.