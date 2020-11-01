Trump pays for partial recount in Wisconsin

Former Vice President Joe Biden led Milwaukee and Dane counties by more than 360,000 votes on Wednesday afternoon. President Donald Trump’s campaign paid the required $3 million to request a recount in those two counties. Biden’s total margin in the state sat at 20,565 after all counties certified results. A 2016 recount in the state improved Trump’s lead by 131 votes, although 2020 saw far more mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

How is Georgia’s hand count going? Fayette County discovered 2,755 votes on a memory card Tuesday that officials had forgotten to upload. It’s the second county in the state to find thousands of uncounted votes. The new tally will reduce Biden’s lead from about 14,000 to 13,000. The state must complete its hand count by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on Republican women’s success in House races.