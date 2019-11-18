Trump pardons U.S. soldiers
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/18/19, 11:43 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump on Friday said his leniency toward three U.S. military members accused of war crimes would give armed services members “the confidence to fight.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president is responsible for ensuring the law is enforced and that “mercy is granted” when appropriate.
Whom did he pardon and why? Former Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance was convicted of second-degree murder for ordering his men to fire upon three unarmed Afghans. Maj. Mathew Golsteyn faced charges of killing an unarmed suspected bomb-maker. In addition to granting clemency, Trump also ordered a promotion for Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who posed with the corpse of an Islamic State (ISIS) captive in 2017.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 03:31 pm
I’m 100% behind this. Warfare is not civilized. It is brutal and cruel and often “unfair.” It is ridiculous to try to force warriors to follow the same code of conduct as, for instance, a cop enforcing the law in the midst of a largely law-abiding and non-hostile populace.
Particularly offensive are attempts to prosecute warriors for behavior which has “humiliated” or robbed enemy of their “dignity.” These kinds of acts are a vital part of destroying the morale, and thus the effectiveness, of enemy combatants.
You may hate war, as I do, but there are times when someone has to do it. There are many selfish or greedy or hateful people in the world who are incapable of responding to reason.
news2mePosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 04:52 pm
I hope Trump looks into pardons for many more of our military who were accused by the enemy.