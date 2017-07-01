Trump pardons Sheriff Joe

President Donald Trump on Friday night pardoned former Phoenix-area Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who faced jail time for defying a 2011 court order to stop traffic patrols targeting illegal immigrants. The White House said the 85-year-old Arpaio was a worthy candidate for the first pardon of Trump’s administration, citing his “life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.” In August, Arpaio was found guilty on misdemeanor contempt of court charges for prolonging the controversial patrols 17 months beyond a court order in a bid to boost his successful 2012 reelection campaign. Arpaio acknowledged extending the patrols but insisted it wasn’t intentional. He blamed a former attorney for not properly explaining the importance of the court order and brushing off the conviction as a “petty crime.” Arpaio served as Maricopa County, Ariz., sheriff for more than 20 years before losing to Democrat Paul Penzone in the 2016 election.