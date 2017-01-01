Trump pardons Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON—Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would grant Flynn a full pardon.

What was Flynn accused of? He admitted he lied to the FBI about his 2016 discussions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The Justice Department dropped charges against Flynn in May when investigators discovered evidence the FBI agents on the case planned ahead of the interview to entrap him. But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan overrode the Justice Department’s motion until he could find more information, keeping Flynn under investigation. Trump’s pardon means Sullivan will likely have to drop his inquiry.

