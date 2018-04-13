Trump pardons Libby
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 4/13/18, 02:14 pm
President Donald Trump pardoned I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on Friday. Libby, Cheney’s former chief of staff, was convicted of lying to investigators and obstructing justice in the 2003 case of CIA officer Valerie Plame, whose covert identity was leaked. President George W. Bush later commuted Libby’s 30-month prison sentence, but didn’t issue a pardon. No one was ever charged for the leak. Conservatives have criticized Libby’s prosecution as an example of an overzealous special counsel. Former FBI Director and then–Deputy Attorney General James Comey appointed the special counsel in that case, Patrick Fitzgerald. Trump said Friday, “for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life.”
Read more from The Sift
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
LeeperPosted: Fri, 04/13/2018 09:51 pm
Finally a good man is pardoned. His crime was not having total recall of events. FBI trapped him to get a prosecution in a bogus investigation.