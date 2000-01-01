Trump cancels Putin meeting over Ukraine

UPDATE: Angered over Moscow’s handling of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G-20 summit as planned. The Russian coast guard shot at and seized three Ukrainian vessels Sunday in the Kerch Strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azor. Russia said the ships were not authorized to pass through the strait, but Ukraine said they followed international maritime rules. “Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!”

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:31 a.m.): President Donald Trump departed Thursday for the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with leaders of the world’s largest economies. His schedule includes eight high-level meetings over 48 hours, including with the leaders of China and Russia.

Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the ongoing trade war between the two countries that puts the global economy at risk. The United States threatened to impose an additional 15 percent tariff on Chinese goods by January, and China will likely retaliate. The leaders could reach a truce, but a long-term solution seems unlikely. The trade war began in the fall after complaints that China pressures foreign companies to share technology secrets in exchange for market access.

The White House has confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will meet Sunday to discuss bilateral relations, strategic security, and regional conflicts. Russia is facing a crisis with Ukraine over a standoff in the Black Sea. Trump had threatened to skip the meeting over the border dispute. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said Trump’s other scheduled meetings include the leaders of Argentina, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, and Turkey.