Trump overrules Special Olympics cuts
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/29/19, 11:11 am
President Donald Trump, after several days of criticism, said Thursday he was backing off a budget request to cut funding for the Special Olympics. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the proposed cut earlier this week as one of the “tough choices” her department had to make as it sought to reduce the 2020 budget by $7 billion. The plan would have cut funding for the sports organization for people with disabilities by $17.6 million, about 10 percent of the group’s overall revenue.
Trump told reporters Thursday he had heard about the cuts that morning and ordered his people to reinstate the funds. DeVos praised the move, saying, “I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye to eye on this issue and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant. This is funding I have fought for behind the scenes over the last several years.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 03/29/2019 02:21 pm
While we all want to see less spending, we all still have favorite programs we don’t want to see cut. Guess the idea of personal sacrifice just doesn’t float in the era of me, me, me.
Personally, I would advocate severe cuts to the the National Endowment for the Arts. In the past 20 years or so, it has funded some stuff that is truly offensive to all but the most offensive liberals. If they want that kind of “art,” they should pay for it, not demand that I pay for it!
SpockPosted: Fri, 03/29/2019 04:09 pm
I'd be curious to know whether the proposed "cuts" would have been actual decreases in funding or merely decreases in the rate of increase. The federal government is notorious for referring to the latter as a "cut", which isn't how most people would ordinarily use the word.