Trump Organization CFO granted immunity in Cohen case

Reports surfaced Friday that another confidant of President Donald Trump has received immunity from federal prosecutors looking into campaign funding abuses. NBC News and The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources, said Allen Weisselberg, chief finance officer of the Trump Organization, was cooperating with the investigation of payments made by former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen to two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty this week to tax and campaign violations. Prosecutors said in court documents that a Trump Organization executive reimbursed Cohen for the payments and accounted for them as legal expenses. David Pecker, the CEO of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, also reportedly took an immunity deal in exchange for information about the payments to the women.