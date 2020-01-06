Trump orders states to send in troops

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said on Monday that if governors refuse to deploy National Guard troops, he would then send in U.S. military personnel to stop the riots that have spread to many major American cities. The president also instituted a 7 p.m. EDT curfew on Monday night in the nation’s capital to prevent further defacing of monuments in the city. “I am your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” he said.

How have other cities responded? After nights of protests and violence across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while he was in police custody, many cities have enacted shelter-in-place orders. San Francisco instituted an 8 p.m. PDT curfew for the second consecutive night. New York City announced an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. EDT curfew for Monday night, a week before officials planned to restart economic activity following the coronavirus shutdown. “The safest thing from this point is to stay home, obviously,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

