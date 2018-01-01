Trump orders sanctions on foreigners interfering in elections

The White House announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against foreign entities caught interfering in U.S. political campaigns and elections. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the threat is very real, and it’s not just from Moscow. “We have seen signs, not just Russia but from China, capabilities potentially from Iran and even North Korea,” he said. “So, it’s more than Russia here that we’re looking at.”

National security advisor John Bolton said the order will address attempts to tamper with campaign and election infrastructure, but it will also punish anyone caught trying to sway American voters with propaganda and misinformation. “We felt it was important to show that the president has taken command of this issue, that the integrity of our elections and our constitutional process are a high priority to him,” he said

In a bipartisan statement released Wednesday, Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., gave the Trump administration credit for addressing the problem, but they said the executive order needs to go further.