Trump orders agencies to halt some diversity training

Federal agencies will identify spending tied to programs on white privilege, critical race theory, or any other content that presents any race as “inherently racist or evil,” according to a memo released on Friday. Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, issued the notice after President Donald Trump ordered his office to end the “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Vought said the administration will issue further guidance on the training sessions.

What’s the problem with the training? Vought cited press reports where federal employees had to say they benefit from racism and instructors said virtually all white people contribute to racism. He said such training runs counter to American principles and engenders resentment within the workforce. The decision comes after months of protests over racial injustice across the United States. In a tweet, Trump called critical race theory “a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue.”

