Trump orders agencies to halt some diversity training
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 9/07/20, 05:26 am
Federal agencies will identify spending tied to programs on white privilege, critical race theory, or any other content that presents any race as “inherently racist or evil,” according to a memo released on Friday. Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, issued the notice after President Donald Trump ordered his office to end the “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Vought said the administration will issue further guidance on the training sessions.
What’s the problem with the training? Vought cited press reports where federal employees had to say they benefit from racism and instructors said virtually all white people contribute to racism. He said such training runs counter to American principles and engenders resentment within the workforce. The decision comes after months of protests over racial injustice across the United States. In a tweet, Trump called critical race theory “a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue.”
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Steve SoCalPosted: Mon, 09/07/2020 11:19 am
This is a very good move by the Trump administration. I don't know how widespread that kind of brainwashing is in government training programs, but any of it is too much. It is refreshing to have someone in authority speak up and take action against it. Of course we all know that racism does exist in the sin damaged human experience to one degree or another. The problem is that the political left knows no self control. When they latch onto an issue, they can never be satisfied with an intelligent discussion and plan to tackle the serious problems that most of society can agree upon. They always want to go to the extreme, exaggerate and lie, and then shove it down everyone's throat and make it a crime to not agree completely with their theories, passions, and often perversions. That is being played out daily in American towns and cities today through mob violence, threats against innocent people going about their business, rioting, looting, and attacks on all forms of authority. The left won't be satisfied until this very good country is destroyed (except for their elite entertainment, media, and political class of course) and just as miserable and poor as many other parts of the world from where people are desperately trying to get to America. The farther left progressives are the foot soldiers of this activity, and the more moderate left are the cheerleaders or approving bystanders. And if I'm not right about that, let's see it!
NanamiroPosted: Mon, 09/07/2020 03:14 pm
So glad he is doing this. Our education system, here in the Portland area (yes, THAT Portland) has been teaching "white" shaming for several years now in our community colleges and it's even infecting our secondary and primary schools now. This just reminds me of every totalitarian takeover. Blame one group for all the world's ills and pit people against each other. The Nazi's did that and all Communist regimes do that. This reaks of conspiracy theory and Marxism. Glad to see someone with power finally standing up to it.
JerryMPosted: Mon, 09/07/2020 07:46 pm
I question whether what is being banned is actually diversity training, as the title states? The title makes it appear that President Trump is against diversity. I would suggest using quotation marks around "diversity training" would be more accurate.
SECURE IN HIMPosted: Mon, 09/07/2020 07:52 pm
And, yes, I will vote for President Trump again in November!