Trump orders agencies to halt anti-racism training

Federal agencies will identify spending tied to programs on white privilege, critical race theory, or any other content that presents any race as “inherently racist or evil,” according to a Friday memo. Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, issued the letter after President Trump ordered his office to end the “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Vought said the administration will issue additional guidance on the training sessions.

What’s the problem with the training? Vought cited press reports where staffers had to say they benefit from racism and instructors said virtually all white people contribute to racism. He said such trainings run counter to American principles and also engender resentment within the workforce. The decision comes amid months of protests over racial injustice across the United States. In a post on Twitter, Trump called critical race theory “a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue.”

