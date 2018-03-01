Trump open to rejoining TPP

During a White House meeting with lawmakers and governors from farm states Thursday, President Donald Trump said he’s asked his economic and trade advisers to negotiate a possible return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The president pulled out of the 11-country trade pact last year after calling it a bad deal for the United States. But he has since said he’d be open to rejoining the agreement if the terms were more favorable. The growing threat of a trade war with China is widely seen as the primary reason for the president’s turnaround on the trade deal. Some analysts say the TPP with U.S. involvement forms a strong trade alliance to counter China’s influence.