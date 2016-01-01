Trump on Sessions: ‘I don’t have an attorney general’

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday, going as far as to say, “I don’t have an attorney general.” The president said he is “so sad over Jeff Sessions,” adding that Sessions did not need to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump also said he was disappointed with Sessions on other issues, including “the border,” adding, “We’ll see what happens” with Sessions’ future.

Sessions followed Department of Justice guidelines by recusing himself from the Russian investigation due to his own contacts with Russian officials while working on the 2016 Trump campaign, and has said the recusal was necessary. The president has denounced Sessions repeatedly for stepping away from the investigation, though Trump allies have suggested that Sessions probably won’t be fired before the upcoming midterm elections.