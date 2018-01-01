Trump offers ‘Dreamers’ deal to end shutdown

President Donald Trump on Saturday offered Democrats a deal to protect young illegal immigrants in exchange for funding a border wall and ending the partial government shutdown. Speaking from the White House, Trump said he was “here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward,” but Democratic leaders quickly dismissed his proposal as a “non-starter.” In advance of the president’s remarks, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the expected plan “a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable.”

Trump said the deal had support from rank-and-file Democrats and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would bring up the proposal for a vote this week. In exchange for $5.7 billion for border security, the president said he would extend protections for so-called “Dreamers”—young people brought to the country illegally as children—as well as those with temporary protected status after fleeing countries affected by natural disasters or violence.

Administration officials said the protections would apply only to those illegal immigrants in the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and he would extend temporary protected status only for those who currently have it and have been in the United States since 2011. That means people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti who had their status revoked since Trump took office would get a reprieve. Trump also clarified that the border wall he wants would not be a concrete structure “from sea to shining sea,” but rather “steel barriers in high-priority locations.”