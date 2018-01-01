Trump: North Korea summit could be delayed

The upcoming summit between North Korea and the United States “may not work out for June 12,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday. Last week, the North protested long-scheduled joint military exercises performed by the United States and South Korea and has since threatened to back out of the historic meeting. At the White House on Tuesday, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in worked on a mutual strategy to address the latest setback. Moon said in the Oval Office that the “fate and the future” of the Korean Peninsula depended on the talks. “There are certain conditions that we want,” Trump said. He added if they aren’t met, “we won’t have the meeting.”