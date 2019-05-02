Trump nominates new interior secretary

President Donald Trump on Monday announced his nomination of David Bernhardt to head the Department of the Interior. Bernhardt served as the agency’s acting chief since January, after Ryan Zinke resigned amid ethics investigations.

Bernhardt worked in the Interior Department during the administration of President George W. Bush. After that, he worked as a lobbyist and lawyer for oil and gas companies, some of which had regulatory business with the agency. Republicans say Bernhardt’s work on both sides of the regulatory process will make him a better leader, but Democrats question those ties and whether they raise conflicts of interest.

The same concerns surfaced in 2017 before the Senate confirmed Bernhardt as deputy secretary of the interior. He assured senators during that confirmation hearing: “If I get a whiff of something coming my way that involves a client or a former client for my firm, I’m going to make that item run straight to the ethics office.” In August 2017, he signed an ethics letter recusing himself from anything that may benefit former clients. Bernhardt won confirmation by a vote of 53-43. Most Democrats voted against him then, and this time, their opposition could block a procedural motion requiring 60 votes to bring his confirmation to the Senate floor.