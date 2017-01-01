Trump nominates Esper for defense secretary

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump nominated Mark Esper on Monday afternoon to succeed Gen. Jim Mattis as secretary of defense. The Department of Defense has not had a confirmed head since Mattis’ resignation in December. Following the nomination, Esper had to step down from his position as acting defense secretary while he goes through the Senate confirmation process, which could conclude as early as Thursday after a hearing on Tuesday. Esper replaced Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary after the former Boeing executive withdrew from consideration for defense secretary last month.

Esper is a veteran of the first Gulf War who served with the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, earning a Bronze Star. He recently worked as a lobbyist with Raytheon, a large government contractor, before becoming the secretary of the Army in November 2017. Esper holds a doctorate in public policy from George Washington University.

Richard Spencer, secretary of the Navy, has temporarily taken over as the acting leader of the Defense Department.