Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON—As she accepted her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett praised the woman she was picked to replace, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She has won the admiration of women across the country and indeed all across the world,” Barrett said from the White House Rose Garden. After Ginsburg died on Sept. 18, President Donald Trump quickly began the process to name her replacement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate will vote on Barrett’s confirmation “in the weeks ahead,” adding the president “could not have made a better decision.”

Who is Barrett? She graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School and clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998 to 1999. She taught law at Notre Dame before Trump nominated her to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. A devoted, pro-life Catholic, Barrett has seven children, two of whom she and her husband adopted from Haiti. Their youngest child has Down syndrome. During her confirmation hearing in 2017, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., grilled Barrett on her strong faith. “I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma,” Feinstein said. “The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Emily Belz and J.C. Derrick’s profile of Barrett.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.