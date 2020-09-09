Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a conservative member of the Norwegian parliament, said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump deserves recognition for helping broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News. He previously nominated Trump for the prize for trying to repair the relationship between North and South Korea. “I’m not a big Trump supporter,” Tybring-Gjedde said. “The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts—not on the way he behaves sometimes.”

What happens next? The Norwegian Nobel Committee will discuss all nominees and reveal the winner in late 2021. Any national legislator can nominate someone for the award. Former President Barack Obama won the prize only a few months after his inauguration. The Nobel Committee said he deserved the award for seeking “the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.”

