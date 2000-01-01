Trump: No further penalty for Saudi Arabia
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/20/18, 02:05 pm
President Donald Trump said the United States will not inflict any additional punishment on Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A team of Saudi operatives killed the U.S.-based writer Oct. 2 at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. The United States has already levied sanctions against 17 Saudis accused of participating in the killing. Trump outlined the importance of U.S.-Saudi relations in a statement Tuesday and said that “foolishly” canceling $110 billion in arms sales as an additional step would only mean Saudi Arabia would go to other countries to acquire the weapons.
Amid speculation that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom Khashoggi had criticized, ordered the killing, Trump said King Salman and his son “vigorously deny” any foreknowledge of the crime. “It could well be that the crown prince had knowledge,” Trump said. “Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.