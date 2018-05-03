Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House ahead of a conference on U.S.-Israeli relations this week. Netanyahu will address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israel advocacy group, later in the week along with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Both Israel and the United States are pondering the next steps after Trump announced his plan to move the U.S Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump said Monday he might visit Israel for the embassy opening, which is scheduled for the 70th anniversary of Israeli independence in May. The future of the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has disparaged but extended to allow time for changes, is of key concern to Israel. Netanyahu left Israel for the U.S. a day after police questioned him Friday for hours about corruption accusations.