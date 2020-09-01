Trump moves to protect abortion survivors

At the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order to ensure all babies born alive “no matter their circumstances” receive proper medical care. In a prerecorded speech, the president told attendees that protecting babies “is our sacrosanct moral duty.”

What are the details of the order? The text was not immediately available, but Trump said he would also increase federal funding for neonatal research. In a recent campaign letter, Trump said his goal is to sign the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act, which would enforce penalties against abortionists who fail to provide necessary medical care to babies after botched abortions. At the virtual prayer event, U.S. Attorney General William Barr won an award for service to the church.

Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s analysis of the president’s pro-life record heading into November’s presidential election.