Trump meets with Prime Minister Theresa May

President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday during his three-day state visit to the United Kingdom. The president and first lady Melania Trump had lunch at May 10 Downing Street with May, her husband, Phillip, and corporate executives from 10 leading U.S. and U.K. companies to discuss a bilateral trade deal that would take effect once the U.K. leaves the European Union.

Trump and May also discussed relations with China. Britain is currently considering a contract with Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei to develop the country’s 5G wireless communications network. The United States has raised concerns that Huawei will share potentially sensitive data with China.

May plans to step down Friday as leader of the Conservative Party after Parliament rejected her exit deal from the EU three times. Barring another extension, Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on Oct. 31. Trump previously criticized May’s handling of Brexit but said the embattled leader deserved a “lot of credit” during a news conference after Tuesday’s trade meeting. He said May should “stick around” to help negotiate the trade deal and that there is “tremendous potential” for a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement.

On Monday, Trump had lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, tea with Prince Charles, and attended a grand state banquet Monday night at Buckingham Palace. The next two days will include commemoration ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day landing in Normandy, France.

Thousands of protesters, including Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other members of Britain’s main opposition party, gathered in the streets to express opposition to the president. They inflated a 20-foot-tall blimp depicting Trump as a baby.