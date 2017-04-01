Trump meets with G-7 leaders

President Donald Trump is attending his first G-7 summit today in Sicily. The annual meeting includes the world’s wealthiest democracies: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and the United States. Trump has met with all seven leaders one-on-one, but this will the first time they gather around the same table. The two-day summit will include much-anticipated conversations on trade and climate. G-7 leaders are expected to try to convince Trump to stay in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, a decision he has said he will not make until after the G-7 meeting. The world leaders are also due to discuss terrorism, Syria, North Korea, and the global economy. The summit is the final stop for Trump on his nine-day international trip.