Trump marks Roe v. Wade anniversary

Forty-seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that led to legalized abortion nationwide, President Donald Trump called on Congress and Americans on Wednesday to protect every human life, including the unborn. In a proclamation declaring Jan. 22, 2020, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day, the president said the nation “reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

How are pro-lifers remembering the day? Local groups have held marches and rallies across the country throughout the month. Many pro-lifers plan to attend the annual March for Life on Friday in Washington, D.C., or a local March for Life event. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood marked the occasion by tweeting, “Today marks the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Here's a friendly reminder: Abortion is safe and still legal in all 50 states—and we’re doing everything we can to keep it that way.”

