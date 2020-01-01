Trump loses suit in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s campaign requested the state throw out thousands of ballots due to allegations that officials restricted some poll watchers and unfairly let some voters cure their absentee ballots. But a panel from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the campaign on Friday after U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann blocked the lawsuit last week. “Calling an election unfair does not make it so,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee. “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

What will Trump do next? His attorney, Jenna Ellis, tweeted that her legal team plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Trump said on Thursday that if Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote in December, it would be a mistake, but he would leave office at the end of his term.

