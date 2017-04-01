Trump loses 4th Circuit travel ban appeal

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against President Donald Trump’s travel ban today, upholding a lower court ruling that found the executive order illegally targets Muslims. The order temporarily blocks travel from six Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Trump administration lawyers argued the executive order had nothing to do with religion but was designed to block potential terrorists. The ACLU and the National Immigration Law Center used Trump’s campaign comments about keeping Muslims out of the country to bolster discrimination claims. Writing for the 4th Circuit majority, Chief Justice Roger L. Gregory said the president does not have absolute power to deny entry: “It cannot go unchecked when, as here, the president wields it through an executive edict that stands to cause irreparable harm to individuals across this nation.” After facing similar judicial opposition to his first travel ban, Trump opted to issue a new executive order rather than press his case in court. This time, it seems likely the White House will file a Supreme Court appeal.