Trump legal team protests results

President Donald Trump will challenge the election outcome in Philadelphia, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said at a weekend news conference. Votes in that city helped Joe Biden pull ahead in Pennsylvania. Ten GOP state attorneys general on Monday filed a brief with the Supreme Court supporting the Trump campaign’s legal challenge to counting mail-in ballots arriving up to three days after the election in the state. In Michigan, an appeals court on Monday told the Trump campaign to submit more paperwork in its case over vote counting there.

Are any other challenges pending? The president’s lawyers on Saturday sued to inspect ballots in and around Phoenix, claiming election officials mishandled them. Georgia officials reiterated on Monday they would fully investigate any concerns about counts in their state. The Trump campaign also submitted an affidavit to the Justice Department from a Nevada election worker alleging potential voter fraud, Fox News reported. The president is expected to ask for recounts in Georgia and Wisconsin, as well.

