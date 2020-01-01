Trump lawyers elaborate on fraud claims

The president’s lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, and Sidney Powell, said during a news conference in Washington on Thursday that certain electronic voting machines and software were rigged, resulting in widespread voter fraud. Giuliani said he can prove his claims, but he can’t show the evidence right now because of pending court cases and for fear that witnesses might face retribution. Since Election Day, President Donald Trump’s campaign and its allies have filed 21 legal challenges.

Does anyone else back Giuliani’s claims? The voting technology company Dominion denied the accusations and pointed to audits that showed accurate counts of ballots, along with a statement of support from federal agencies. Some Republicans are pressing the campaign and its lawyers to tone down the rhetoric unless or until they can prove their allegations. “It needs to either be proved or withdrawn,” Karl Rove, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, told Fox News.

