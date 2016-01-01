Trump launches reelection campaign

President Donald Trump officially launched his 2020 presidential reelection campaign at a rally Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla., where he focused on touting his first-term accomplishments and denouncing those he believed hindered him. Speaking at an arena packed with supporters, the president pointed to tax cuts, additional military funding, the nomination and confirmation of conservative judges, and growth in the economy as achievements. He then took on his adversaries, calling the press “fake news,” denouncing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as an illegal witch hunt, and criticizing his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton. Trump did not dwell on any one contender for the Democratic nomination in 2020, calling them all radicals pushing for an agenda that would undermine America: “A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream.”

The president announced his reelection slogan would be “Keep America Great,” and he said in a second term he would seek bipartisan consensus to broker new trade deals, overhaul healthcare, fix immigration, and upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. “We are going to keep on fighting,” Trump told the crowd. “And we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.”

The president continued to portray himself as an outsider to the political establishment, noting, “Together we’re breaking the most sacred rule of Washington politics: We are keeping our promises to the American people.”