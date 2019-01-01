Trump, Kim ready for second summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are preparing for a second summit in Vietnam next week. Intelligence officials have said Pyongyang is still advancing its nuclear program, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday cited progress, noting that North Korea hasn’t tested nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles in more than a year. “So that’s better than the place we found it when the Trump administration came into office,” Pompeo said in an appearance on NBC’s Today show. “But as the president said yesterday and this administration has said repeatedly, this is a long a difficult task.”

The summit kicks off Wednesday in Hanoi, where the two leaders are expected to discuss ending the North Korean nuclear program and possibly declaring an official end of the Korean War, which stopped with an armistice in 1953.