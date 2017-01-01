Trump, Kim arrive in Vietnam for second summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday ahead of their second summit. Trump landed late in the day on Air Force One, while Kim arrived earlier and visited the North Korean Embassy in Hanoi. The White House said the two-day summit will begin Wednesday with an official greeting and a private dinner, followed by several official meetings on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will attend the dinner. Kim traveled with his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and his top representative for U.S. affairs, Kim Hyok Chol.

Trump laid out his agenda for the summit before departing the United States. “We want denuclearization, and I think he’ll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy,” he said, referring to Kim. At their first meeting in Singapore in June 2018, the leaders agreed in principle to dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program.