Trump: Kelly leaving White House at year’s end
by Mickey McLean
Posted 12/08/18, 01:39 pm
President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that White House chief of staff John Kelly is stepping down from his post at the end of the year. The president did not name a successor for the retired Marine general but said an announcement would be coming in the next few days. Trump, who was departing the White House for the annual Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, called Kelly “a great guy.”
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
