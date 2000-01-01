Trump keeps hard line on Iran at UN

President Donald Trump chaired the UN Security Council meeting for the first time Wednesday and used the opportunity to continue his criticism of Iran’s leadership, saying it “must never be allowed to obtain” a nuclear weapon. The 15 members of the Security Council take one-month turns leading the group, and this is the first rotation for the United States during Trump’s presidency.

The UN meeting this week has become the stage for Trump’s ongoing spat with Iranian leadership. During his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the Trump administration of violating the rules of international law and “state obligations” by withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May. Trump ripped into the country during his statements earlier that day, saying Iranian leaders “sow chaos, death, and destruction” in the region.

At the UN, Trump has emphasized the United States’ independence from the global body and the importance of national sovereignty. He also resumed tough talk toward China at the Security Council meeting, saying the country was interfering in the upcoming midterm elections in the United States, though he offered no details.

Trump has many side meetings with other UN members this week. He told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning that while he supported him “100 percent” he also endorsed a two-state solution in the conflict with Palestinians. Trump is scheduled to meet with delegates from Japan and Britain later Wednesday and said he would be willing to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro if it would help end the turmoil in that country.