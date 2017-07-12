Trump Jr. grilled on Russia meeting

WASHINGTON—Donald Trump Jr. met with the House Intelligence Committee for nearly eight hours Wednesday regarding a 2016 meeting with Russians. In June of that year, the president’s eldest son met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower to get “dirt” on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to published emails setting up the meeting. Trump Jr. claims he didn’t learn anything about Clinton at the meeting and mostly discussed adoption with the lawyer. Rep. Adam Schiff of California the committee’s ranking Democrat, told reporters after the extended interview that Trump Jr. acknowledged he had a conversation with his father regarding the meeting but declined to expound. “[He] refused to answer questions about that discussion on the basis of a claim of attorney-client privilege,” Schiff said. “In my view, there is no attorney-client privilege that protects a discussion between father and son.” The committee is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether the Trump campaign was involved. This is the first time Trump Jr., who played a key role in his father’s presidential bid, testified before the committee about the June meeting. While Democrats complained, Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, the Russia probe’s top Republican, did not express any concerns with Trump Jr.’s testimony: “A lot of questions were asked and answered, and, from my perspective, all of our questions were answered.”