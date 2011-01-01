Trump issues more pardons

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced pardons for 26 people and commutations for three more. The pardons scrubbed felonies off the records of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and longtime ally Roger Stone. Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted both Manafort and Stone during the Russia probe, and juries convicted them both of multiple crimes.



Who else received pardons? One pardon went to Charles Kushner, the father of the president’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner. Fifteen years ago, Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to tax crimes and witness retaliation. He served 14 months in prison. Trump also pardoned Margaret Hunter, the wife of former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif. She was convicted of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

