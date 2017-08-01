Trump issues directive on transgender troops

President Donald Trump on Friday evening directed the Pentagon to extend limits on transgender individuals joining the military but gave Defense Secretary James Mattis discretion to decide the future of transgender people already serving. The military has allowed transgender people to serve openly since June 2016. Trump, in a series of tweets on July 26, said the government “will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.” The guidance puts a stop to recruitment of transgender individuals and prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for gender reassignment surgery, except in cases where it’s necessary to protect the health of an individual who has already begun treatment.