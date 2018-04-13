Trump irate over Comey tell-all memoir

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to blast James Comey over a new book offering sometimes salacious details of the former FBI director’s time serving in the Trump administration. “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” the president tweeted, calling him an “untruthful slime ball.” In the book, A Higher Loyalty, set for release next week, Comey describes Trump as a political mob boss whose attitude toward running the country is “ego driven and about personal loyalty.” Comey’s book expands on comments he made during his public congressional testimony after Trump fired him, but in its pages he drops any reserve he might have had about making the dispute personal. Comey describes the president as shorter than expected, criticizing the length of his ties and the “bright white half-moons” under his eyes, which Comey attributes to indoor tanning goggles. He also made snide comments about the size of Trump’s hands, a reference to the president’s own comments during the presidential campaign. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed Comey’s book as taking “unnecessary, immature pot shots.”