Trump inspects border wall prototypes
by Evan Wilt
Posted 3/14/18, 10:23 am
President Donald Trump made his official first visit to California on Tuesday to inspect models of his promised border wall. Peaceful protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” as Trump surveyed the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, the nation’s busiest border crossing. Officials briefed Trump on eight different wall prototypes. “If you didn’t have walls over here, you wouldn’t even have a country,” Trump said. The president’s trip comes during escalated tension between the liberal state and his administration. Just last week Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited California to decry the state’s sanctuary city policies. The Justice Department also sued the state to block immigration laws passed in the state legislature from going into effect. Later on Tuesday, Trump addressed a hangar full of military service members at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Trump criticized California’s leadership and attitude toward immigration. “We need safety,” Trump said. “We need security at the border and we’re getting it like we’ve never had it before.”
Brendan BossardPosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 01:59 pm
I do not like this an iota. The walls are ugly both in look and spirit. They bespeak fear. The America that I love is not afraid. This deeply saddens me.
OldMikePosted: Thu, 03/15/2018 03:06 am
Whether it’s a wall, or other type of border security, a sovereign nation should have control of its borders, know who is coming in. Don’t we lock our doors on our homes?
But what if the wall could come to symbolize something entirely different from exclusion?
The structure of a wall can also be part of a building. What if??? At intervals, maybe every half mile in populated areas and at generally used crossing points in sparsely populated areas, buildings incorporated into the wall, on both US and Mexican sides. Shelters for homeless. Offices for immigration. Office and work space available for non-profits and humanitarian organizations. I can imagine there might be organizations interested in setting up health clinics, aid distribution, assistance in applying for green cards and other means of legally coming into the US.
