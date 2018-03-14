Trump inspects border wall prototypes

President Donald Trump made his official first visit to California on Tuesday to inspect models of his promised border wall. Peaceful protesters chanted, “No ban! No wall!” as Trump surveyed the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, the nation’s busiest border crossing. Officials briefed Trump on eight different wall prototypes. “If you didn’t have walls over here, you wouldn’t even have a country,” Trump said. The president’s trip comes during escalated tension between the liberal state and his administration. Just last week Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited California to decry the state’s sanctuary city policies. The Justice Department also sued the state to block immigration laws passed in the state legislature from going into effect. Later on Tuesday, Trump addressed a hangar full of military service members at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Trump criticized California’s leadership and attitude toward immigration. “We need safety,” Trump said. “We need security at the border and we’re getting it like we’ve never had it before.”